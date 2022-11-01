Students turn eyes to the sky as certified NWS storm spotters

COTTONWOOD – A group of Cottonwood High School students completed their training Tuesday to become certified storm spotters for the National Weather Service.

The Earth and Space Science class had already completed book and online training lessons and taken the tests to receive certification. In all, 16 students became certified. They’re training wrapped up with an in-person lesson with Andy Haner, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, which oversees Southeast Alabama.

“This is not common, usually storm spotter classes are more commonly sponsored by emergency management agencies,” Haner said of the young spotters. “But the whole goal of a storm spotter class is to keep people safe. It’s to train the students to basically spot the right kind of weather and to train them how to report it.”

The National Weather Service uses storm spotters to relay weather information as its happening in their community. The information helps the weather service in issuing warnings to others who may be in a storm’s path.

Teacher Misti Solomon said many of the 11th and 12th grade students remember the damage in Cottonwood caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018, including damage to the school. Solomon said she couldn’t even drive out of her neighborhood for three days.

“We got a new gym out of it because of it, like the roof almost completely caved in,” Solomon said. “We got new bleachers for the football field. Every house had house damage, roof damage. They remember it like it was yesterday.”

Haner has worked for the National Weather Service since 1994 and prior to Tallahassee he worked in offices in Apalachicola and Key West, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Spokane and Seattle, Washington.

Tuesday, Haner took students through the different types of severe weather that occur in the region as well as the differences in watches and warnings. He explained what divisions of the National Weather Service are responsible for outlook forecasts versus actual storm warnings. He showed videos of a tornado forming as well as the power of fast-flowing water during a flash flood. He used radar images to explain how the technology indicates rotation and the forming of a tornado.

Haner also shared information on how to be safe during severe weather and what reports are useful to the National Weather Service.

Solomon said she hopes the training is something students will take with them and use for the rest of their lives – and maybe even help save lives with their knowledge.

“You can see every one of them has something that it registers with – maybe it’s a tornado; maybe it’s a severe thunderstorm; maybe it’s one time I saw hail the size of a golf ball and I didn’t know it could get that big,” Solomon said. “Each one of them has something that they trigger on a little bit.”