Stuff the Semi food drive set for Thursday

Organizers hope to stuff a semi-trailer with food so that those struggling financially can enjoy a holiday meal with their families.
The Stuff the Semi Food Drive will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Ross Clark Circle across from the Home Depot in Dothan. Donations will go to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank for distribution to local nonprofit groups that provide food to those in need.
This year has been difficult for many, and the holidays could be bleak for those who have been unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country since spring. Even nonprofits like the Wiregrass Area Food Bank have struggled in the shadow of COVID-19. Non-perishable food items are in short supply due to the pandemic – whether due to hoarding or people simply cooking at home more.
The Stuff the Semi Food Drive is geared toward the Thanksgiving holiday meal, but the food bank needs any non-perishable foods people are willing to donate, said assistant director Julie Gonzalez.
“Non-perishables are in short supply,” she said. “So, anything that you give will be put to use immediately.”
Non-perishable food items, such as canned goods, are not as readily available through the Feeding America national food bank network due to the pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
“We’re actually having to search for them wholesale and that means instead of paying what we normally pay for them through the food bank network – just the shipping and handling – we have to actually buy food,” Gonzalez said.
The holidays usually bring a higher demand for the food bank, but the day-to-day demand is still higher than normal because of the pandemic, she said.
“There’s a multitude of reasons that people are in need, so, that demand has become greater and the supply chain has shrunk,” Gonzalez said.
The food bank’s “wish list” includes many of the traditional holiday meal ingredients: frozen turkeys and hams; stuffing; cranberry sauce; cream of chicken soup; cream of mushroom soup; chicken stock; self-rising corn meal and flour; all-purpose flour; whole kernel or creamed corn; macaroni and cheese; tea bags; sugar; baked beans; dumplings; canned sweet potatoes; French’s fried onions; brown sugar; vanilla extract; rice; pecans; marshmallows; pie crusts; salt and pepper; instant mashed potatoes; canned greens; canned green beans; canned pumpkin; canned carrots; canned peas, evaporated milk; pumpkin pie spice; and Jiffy cornbread mix.
Thursday’s food drive is sponsored by the Murphy Family Restaurants of Enterprise, which owns 30 McDonald’s restaurants, including seven in Dothan. The Stuff the Semi Food Drive started about 20 years ago under the Northside McDonald’s previous owner, but the Murphy family continued the tradition.
“Planning the meal, buying the items to create the meal, cooking the meal, then eating together is the highlight of the holiday,” said Gerry Murphy, who owns Murphy Family Restaurants with his wife, Cheryl, and son, Stephen.
The food drive is a way to help others make family traditions without having to worry about food, the owners said.
“It is so important today for every family to be able to have a holiday meal,” Stephen Murphy said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.