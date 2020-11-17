Stuff the Semi food drive set for Thursday

Organizers hope to stuff a semi-trailer with food so that those struggling financially can enjoy a holiday meal with their families.

The Stuff the Semi Food Drive will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Ross Clark Circle across from the Home Depot in Dothan. Donations will go to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank for distribution to local nonprofit groups that provide food to those in need.

This year has been difficult for many, and the holidays could be bleak for those who have been unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country since spring. Even nonprofits like the Wiregrass Area Food Bank have struggled in the shadow of COVID-19. Non-perishable food items are in short supply due to the pandemic – whether due to hoarding or people simply cooking at home more.

The Stuff the Semi Food Drive is geared toward the Thanksgiving holiday meal, but the food bank needs any non-perishable foods people are willing to donate, said assistant director Julie Gonzalez.

“Non-perishables are in short supply,” she said. “So, anything that you give will be put to use immediately.”