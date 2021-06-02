Sugg joins Eye Surgical Associates

Dr. Joseph H. Sugg Jr. has joined the ophthalmology practice Eye Surgical Associates on Hartford Highway in Dothan.

Sugg, previously with Dothan Ophthalmology on West Main Street for more than 20 years, joined Eye Surgical Associates of June 1, joining Drs. J. Kenneth Wallace, Allan J. Kelley, and William T. Gannon in the ophthalmology practice founded by Wallace in 2009.

Sugg is a native of Dothan and received his bachelor's degree from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, then received his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. Sugg performed his general ophthalmology residency at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and was fellowship-trained in pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus at the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

In addition to his board certification from the American Board of Ophthalmology, Sugg is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He will be performing all aspects of general ophthalmology at Eye Surgical Associates with special emphasis in cataract surgery.

Eye Surgical Associates is located at 2664 Hartford Highway in Dothan. New patients can call 334-699-2244 or toll-free at 866-645-2244 for appointments, or request an appointment online at esadothan.com.