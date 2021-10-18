Sunday afternoon shooting injures 3 in Dothan; police seeks help from community

A young child and two other individuals were wounded during a drive-by shooting on Grant Street in Dothan on Sunday afternoon.

Dothan Police officers responded to a firearms assault in the 1000 block of Grant Street. Officers located three individuals who had been wounded by gunfire, including a young juvenile who was playing in the yard.

The individuals were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition, according to a Dothan Police Department press release.

According to witnesses on scene, a dark, possibly black, four-door passenger car occupied by at least two Black males were involved in the shooting.

The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. If you heard, saw, or know anything about this case, please call the Dothan Police Department at 334.615.3632 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 334.793.7000. Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. The Dothan Police Department will protect the identities of witnesses and victims who provide information.