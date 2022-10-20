Sunday morning's downtown Enterprise fire ruled an accident by state fire marshal

ENTERPRISE — An early Sunday morning fire that destroyed three buildings and damaged two others located here on Main Street has been ruled an accident by the state fire marshal.

Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said the Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office, working with the Enterprise Fire Department, determined the downtown fire originated near the kiln in All About Art and was an accident. The city officials released the findings at a Thursday morning press conference.

The first fire call Sunday was received at the emergency dispatch at 5:38 a.m. from a person passing by the area, and Davis immediately issued an “all-call” alert activating all active-duty firefighters and volunteers.

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than six hours in the co-joined businesses, She Shed and All About Art Studio, and the apartments next door. The active fire was a contained by mid-afternoon, Davis said, but firefighters remained at the scene “in an abundance of caution” to ensure there were no flare-ups.

No one was inside any of the buildings when the fire started. In addition to the destruction of The She Shed and All About Art, the residential building received major damage, Davis said. Serendipity by Kei also sustained minor damage.

Area fire departments from Elba, New Brockton, and Troy came to Enterprise to assist not just in downtown, but to cover in the event of other emergencies in the city, Davis said. In addition to first responders, Troy sent a ladder truck. Enterprise Police and Enterprise Rescue were also on the scene.

Davis also thanked the city’s public works, engineering and water departments who were on the fire scene and those who provided food and water for the firefighters.

“We have the best men and women in our fire department,” a visibly emotional Davis said. “They showed up in force ready to work. Many of the seasoned officers said this was the hottest fire they had ever been into, and they went into it blind, not able to see a thing.

“Not to sound mushy, but to everyone who showed up, my crew, you are my heroes,” Davis said. “Enterprise-pride was definitely shown Sunday.”