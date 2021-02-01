Sunday night crash claims life of Houston County man

A Sunday night crash in Dale County claimed the life of a Houston County man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is investigating the two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 that caused the death of Agustin Paredes Garcia, 41, of Taylor.

ALEA said Garcia was driving westbound in a 2007 Chevy Equinox when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford F-250. The accident happened at approximately 7:35 p.m.

No further information is available as the investigation continues.