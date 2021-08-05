Sunset expands with park approach to cemeteries

Belle Meade will be a retreat where you can reflect and meditate. It will also be a cemetery.
“It’s more of a park atmosphere, inviting to come to … and to spend time and reflect, whether you have someone buried here or not,” said Robert Byrd, owner of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home and Crematory.
Robert and Toni Byrd opened the cemetery Sunset Memorial Park on Barrington Road in 1994. At first it was separate from the family’s funeral home business. Eventually, the Byrds opened a funeral home next to the cemetery and their son, Andrew, has since joined the business.
Now, Belle Meade will take their vision one step further.
Toni Byrd said the family wasn’t exactly sure how to proceed with their ideas to add to the cemetery.
“We didn’t know where to turn,” she said. “We knew two things for certain – whatever we built, it needed to honor and reflect all the things that we’ve worked very hard to establish already here at Sunset Memorial Park. The second thing that we knew is that whatever we built, it needed to be extra special.”
Belle Meade will incorporate landscaping, a pond, walk paths, green space, art work, and waterfall features among its burial sites. There will even be a covered pavilion that the Byrds foresee could be used for other life events, such as weddings. The new section, land that has been in the Byrd family for several generations, is next to the funeral home and the more traditional cemetery plots.
Currently under construction, Belle Meade should be completed next year.
To create their new cemetery park, the Byrds turned to landscape architect Doug Flin of Cemetery Planning Resource Alliance in Littleton, Colorado. Toni Byrd said Flin understood exactly what they wanted to do. Plus, he had already built it with a cemetery in Littleton called Seven Stones.
“When he took us there, we not only found that Seven Stones was a very tranquil, peaceful, beautiful cemetery where families would go to heal and to mourn and to look to the future – whatever that may hold – they were also coming out for other events, other celebrations of life,” Toni Byrd said. “They came out to do yoga. They came out to watch the seasons change and the beautiful botanicals that are out there. They were healing through art. It was almost like, I don’t know, another experience totally. We fell in love with it, and we knew instantly that we had to bring that back to Dothan, our community, the community that we love and that we serve.”
Death doesn’t have to be a dark, negative experience, Flin said during a Thursday groundbreaking for Belle Meade in Dothan.
The idea, he said, is to keep someone’s story going even after their gone. Belle Meade will be a place for people to remember their loved ones, share their stories and celebrate their life, he said.
“It’s a life that was lived,” Flin said. “Whether that’s a year, whether that’s five years, 10 years, 20, 50, 100 – that’s a beautiful life.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.