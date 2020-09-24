Sunset Memorial hosts shred event, pet supply drive

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A free community shred event combined with a supply drive for a new pet rescue and adoption center will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on Friday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Assured Data Destruction will collect documents at the funeral home and crematory and will transport items back to Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center for shredding and recycling. The free document shredding event is designed to help people protect themselves against identity theft while promoting environmental sustainability.

The event will be under a covered area and will take place regardless of weather.

Sunset Memorial has also partnered with the newly organized Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center and will collect pet food, pet supplies, and monetary donations for the center.

Collection of items will be handled via a drive-thru drop-off to minimize contact. Organizers will be wearing masks and all guests are asked to wear masks as well.

Visit sunsetmemorialpark.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/sunsetmemorialpark or call 334-983-6604 for more information.