Sunset Memorial hosts third Trunk or Treat event on Saturday

In the interest of celebrating all things fall in a safe and family-friendly environment, Sunset Memorial Park will host its third annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

Wiregrass families are invited for a night of free, festive fun and plenty of treats.

“We’ve had a great response to this event the past two years," Sunset Memorial Park owner Toni Byrd said. "We hope this year is the best yet. We love all the excitement this season brings and we really look forward to hosting families. We think it’s very important to offer the community a safe place to enjoy trick or treating.”

Sunset is joining forces with myriad local businesses and organizations. Groups like the local VFW, and Houston County Rescue and businesses like Flowers of Hope, the Joy FM, and AR Workshop will host fun, themed trunks.

In addition, with the upcoming holidays in mind, Sunset is accepting cash and non-perishable food donations for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, a hunger relief agency serving Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour counties. In addition to canned goods, the Food Bank is asking for packaged rice, beans and pasta, baby food, cereal, and formula.