Sunset Memorial Park hosting Christmas events, Wreaths Across America

The owners of Sunset Memorial Park know how tough the holidays can be for those who have lost a loved one. So, Toni and Robert Byrd are doing what they can to spread some Christmas cheer by hosting a few upcoming events.

Santa Comes to Sunset, Dec. 13

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Santa Claus will visit Sunset Memorial Park from 6-8 p.m. He’ll be ready to hear Christmas wishes and visit with little ones.

Photographer Mark Broadway will be on hand taking professional photos that can be downloaded for posting or printing at no charge. This is a free event and the community is invited.

Letters to Santa, Dec. 16

Sunset Memorial Park has a special mailbox set up to collect letters for the North Pole. Sunset’s staff will see to it personally that the big guy receives them. The mailbox is located near the front of the office by the Bob Byrd peanut statue.

The deadline to drop off a letter is Friday, December 16. Organizers ask that letters have return addresses on them so Santa can respond. Sunset Memorial Park is located at 1700 Barrington Road in Dothan.

Wreaths Across America, Dec. 17

On Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon the community is invited to pay tribute to fallen heroes by taking part in National Wreaths Across America Day.

Citizens will recognize our military veterans courage and sacrifice by placing a live evergreen wreath on a veteran's grave. Sunset Memorial Park, in partnership with the local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), is once again hosting this event for the Wiregrass. In addition, the Dothan Composite Squadron-Civil Air Patrol and Coleman Worldwide Moving are joining in the festivities. The public is invited to attend.

There will be a brief ceremony beginning at noon. Following the ceremony, cadets from the Dothan Composite Squadron-Civil Air Patrol will escort civilians to graves where wreaths are to be placed.

For more information on these events, visit sunsetmemorialpark.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/sunsetmemorialpark, or call 334-983-6604.