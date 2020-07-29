Sunset Memorial Park hosts masks giveaway Friday

In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the owners of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home and Crematory located at 1700 Barrington Road in Dothan, will host "Mask Up Wiregrass," a free mask event.

The event is open to anyone in the Wiregrass area. It is scheduled for Friday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, while supplies last.

“Making it easier for folks to get masks is just one way we can do something,” Sunset Memorial owner Robert Byrd said. “We especially do it to protect those who are vulnerable to this awful virus. It’s all about respect for others. Unfortunately, we’ve had to meet with many families who have lost loved ones to COVID. It’s heartbreaking.”

For visitors’ safety and convenience, organizers will distribute masks in a drive-through set up.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.