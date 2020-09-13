Superintendent's resignation on agenda

The resignation of Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards will be addressed at a special board meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

A special board meeting was held last Thursday where a “legal matter in written form” was discussed among board attorney Kevin Walding and all school board members in an executive session, according to a summary of the meeting. No action was taken during the private session or upon resuming to a regular meeting.

After the meeting, WTVY reported, according to anonymous sources, that Edwards was planning to resign.

Edwards is a little over two-and-a-half years into a five-year contract she signed with the board in January 2018. Her contract does provide the stipulation she can terminate the contract with 120 days’ notice.

At a press conference he called on Friday, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba addressed reports of Edwards' resignation and the revolving door of superintendents in the last five years or so.

“So, even though that is worrisome, I think it’s something that we will overcome,” Saliba said. “I appreciate everything Dr. Edwards has done for our community and it’s a lot of very, very hard work. I think we’re in a good place and we have a lot of good things ahead of us.”