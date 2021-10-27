Supplies running low for agencies that help local homeless

With cooler months approaching, the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is in need of supplies to help the local homeless population.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the second year the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) has not been able to hold its Homeless Connect drives, so certain supplies are running very low, said Kody Kirchoff of The Harbor and SEACH.

“It’s been a struggle with COVID because generally in May and November – twice a year – we would do the community-wide Connect events,” Kirchoff said. “We didn’t have one in May or November of ’20; not having one in May or November of ’21. So we are really, really just in need this year.”

Partner agencies are now accepting supplies during their normal business hours. Those agencies include The Harbor, Love in Action International Ministries, Moma Tina’s Mission House, Living Hope Community Outreach and Wiregrass 2-1-1. The agencies work together to distribute supplies to those who are homeless.

Kirchoff said some supplies are running lower than others especially heading into the colder time of year.