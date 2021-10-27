Supplies running low for agencies that help local homeless

With cooler months approaching, the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is in need of supplies to help the local homeless population.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the second year the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) has not been able to hold its Homeless Connect drives, so certain supplies are running very low, said Kody Kirchoff of The Harbor and SEACH.
“It’s been a struggle with COVID because generally in May and November – twice a year – we would do the community-wide Connect events,” Kirchoff said. “We didn’t have one in May or November of ’20; not having one in May or November of ’21. So we are really, really just in need this year.”
Partner agencies are now accepting supplies during their normal business hours. Those agencies include The Harbor, Love in Action International Ministries, Moma Tina’s Mission House, Living Hope Community Outreach and Wiregrass 2-1-1. The agencies work together to distribute supplies to those who are homeless.
Kirchoff said some supplies are running lower than others especially heading into the colder time of year.
“Supplies are really low; tents are non-existent; sleeping bags are nil; Coleman stoves and propane are non-existent,” Kirchoff said. “And so those are kind of our big items that we really need, and we desperately need those right now.”
While warm winter coats, rain gear, sweaters, gloves, socks, underwear and jeans are needed for men, women and children, Kirchoff said other clothing is not needed as there are local organizations that provide clothing to those in need year-round. While used coats, sweaters and other winter pieces are welcome, Kirchoff said socks and underwear should be new and in packaging.
Also needed are combs, hair brushes and personal hygiene items like soap, shampoo, razors, deodorant, toilet tissue, hand sanitizer, wet wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lotion and women’s hygiene items.
Non-perishable food that is easy to open, such as pop-top cans, as well as cases of bottled water are also need.
Bedding and sleeping needs include two- to four-person tents, sleeping bags, blankets, flat sheets, and air mattresses or cots. Flashlights, batteries of all sizes, wallets, purses, camp chairs, Coleman stoves, personal camping-sized propane bottles, belts, bikes, bug spray and backpacks are also sought.
Items like tents and sleeping bags don’t have to be new. Older personal propane tanks are also appreciated, Kirchoff said.
The collaboration among the SEACH agencies has had an impact, and the Dothan homeless population has actually decreased in the last three years, Kirchoff said. Nonprofit groups involved in SEACH have worked together to get people into sustainable housing, he said, and government stimulus programs during the pandemic kept more people from becoming homeless.
“Our homeless population has dropped from about 650 three years ago at this time to probably 300 to 325 right now,” Kirchoff said. “… SEACH’s goal is to end unwanted homelessness, and how do we do that? We have to get people into sustainable housing and sustainable lifestyles.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.