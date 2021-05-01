Supply and Demand: No end in sight for sky-rocketing lumber prices

While the COVID-19 pandemic allowed people to become self-proclaimed Do-It-Yourself experts while taking advantage of free time that working from home provided, many projects are now being put on hold or completely abandoned due to skyrocketing lumber costs.

Since March 2020, the cost of lumber has steadily risen and reached prices as high as 400% in some areas. Lumber is sold on an open market, meaning with supply-and-demand changes, it is normal for the price to fluctuate.

At the Woodpile in Dothan, General Manager William Johnson said a typical piece of OSB plywood that was priced around $10 last year now costs around $40.

“It started as soon as the pandemic began last year,” Johnson said. “We knew it was going to be higher than normal; we expected that. What we did not expect was the shortage at all of the mills, and that still hasn’t gotten any relief.”

According to Forbes, it was observed in December 2020 and again in February 2021 “that the lumber futures curve was inverted and relatively flat, meaning the nearby price of lumber was higher than the price of lumber further into the future, but that prices further out were not at enough of a discount to indicate an imminent easing of prices.”