Surgery Center South designated a HeartSafe workplace

Surgery Center South in Dothan is the latest business in the area to earn the HeartSafe workplace designation in the prevention of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

As a HeartSafe workplace, Surgery Center South is certified by the Dothan Fire Department for having a percentage of its employees trained in hands-only CPR and having automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on site.

As a HeartSafe workplace, Surgery Center South concentrates on four lifesaving elements, which will improve the survival of employees and customers from SCA. Surgery Center South has 104 employees at its Dothan location at the corner of Ross Clark Circle and Fortner Street.

The four-lifesaving elements are:

1. Early Identification—Promoting awareness of the signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest, to encourage bystanders to call 9-1-1 immediately.

2. Early CPR – Increasing the number of individuals trained in Hands-only CPR, which increases the chance of effective defibrillation.

3. Early Defibrillation—Increasing access to and awareness of automated external defibrillators (AED) throughout the community, which is a critical link for survival.

4. EMS Intervention – Basic and advanced care provided by EMS is critical. Steps 1-3 by the public aid EMS and provide the best chance for a cardiac arrest victim’s survival.

The Heart Safe Program is a community-wide initiative led by the Southeast Health Foundation to reduce the number of SCAs in the area. Starting at home, the Southeast Health Foundation partnered with the City of Dothan, the Dothan Fire Department and Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to form an advisory committee to establish a HeartSafe program in Houston County.

As a major contributor and program supporter of the HeartSafe initiative, the Dothan Fire Department hosts hands-only CPR training classes at the new Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

If your organization would like more information about joining Surgery Center South in becoming a HeartSafe workplace, campus or community or to sign up for a CPR class, call the Southeast Health Foundation at 334-673-4150 or go to www.SEHealthFoundation.org/HeartSafe.