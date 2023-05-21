Dothan police are seeking a suspect in a shooting on Saturday in an apartment complex parking lot.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a firearm assault in the parking lot of Azalea Apartments, 1000 South Edgewood Drive, according to a Dothan Police Department news release.

Officers located a male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

After conducting several interviews and processing evidence, it was determined the suspect is a juvenile under the age of 18. The suspect is currently being sought and charges are pending.

This is an isolated incident that appears to be the result of an ongoing altercation between several individuals, the release says. Due to the Alabama juvenile privacy laws and the nature of this case, no further information will be available.