Suspect who left shooting victim in Cowboys parking lot charged with attempted murder

MARIANNA – A Jackson County man was arrested in the shooting of a victim who was dropped off in Dothan’s Cowboys parking lot on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Jerome Edenfield, 57, is being charged with attempted homicide, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Edenfield apparently abandoned his vehicle along a road in southern Houston County shortly after dropping the victim off at a Dothan nightclub parking lot while he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Edenfield later turned himself in to the Marianna Police Department.

JCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at suspect’s residence at 2754 Highway 2 near Campbellton, Florida, where evidence of a shooting was discovered. Also discovered were methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and ammunition.

The victim was transported to Southeast Health to seek medical treatment for a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.