Suspected lawnmower thief now facing additional charges

A Dothan man charged in several Rural King thefts is now facing additional charges.

Andrew Lucas Borener, 28, was arrested again on Thursday for two charges of first-degree attempted theft.

Police reviewed more security footage from Dothan’s Rural King and discovered he tried to steal another lawnmower in the early hours of Oct. 10.

After the arrest, Borener admitted to also attempting to steal another lawnmower valued at $8,000 from a different Dothan business on the same night.

“During a mirandized interview, we told him that we could keep coming out to arrest on him on additional charges or he could just tell us everything and get it over with,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He admitted to trying to steal from Bondy’s Kubota during the interview.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Owens said Borener allegedly tried to steal the two lawnmowers, but the stolen utility trailer he brought was not big enough to fit them without damaging them.

“He intended to sell them on Facebook marketplace or somewhere like that,” Owens said.

The other two lawnmowers Borener is accused of stealing were sold online.