The Dothan Area Young Professionals named Melinda Sykes, owner of the Alabama Nail Co. and Waxing the City, the 2023 DAYP professional of the year.

Sykes was chosen for the award during the organization’s 20 under 40 event, which recognized 20 young professionals.

Established in 2018, the 20 under 40’s goal is to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of the area’s outstanding young business leaders, and to perpetuate and inspire values of entrepreneurial spirit, personal integrity and community leadership.

“Congratulations to Melinda,” Lori Wilcoxon, chief operations officer for the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “It was such a pleasure being part of honoring and celebrating the next generation of very talented professionals in our area.”

“Seeing the beaming faces of family and friends as they watched their person get recognized for their hard work, dedication and selflessness was priceless. We want to congratulate amazing young professionals recognized here this evening.”

For more information about the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 20 Under 40 program, or to learn more about DAYP, contact the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce at (334) 792-5138 or go to dothan.com/dothanareayoungprofessionals.