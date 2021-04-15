 Skip to main content
T-bone collision injures two women
T-bone collision injures two women

T-bone collision injures two women

First responders attend to victims in a two-vehicle T-bone collision at the intersection of West Saunders Road and State Highway 203 on Thursday afternoon. Two women were taken to the hospital with injuries. Officials from the Dothan Fire Department, Houston County, Rehobeth and ALEA State Troopers responded to the accident.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

On Thursday afternoon two vehicles collided in a T-bone accident at the intersection of West Saunders Road and State Highway 203. One of the vehicles briefly caught fire but was extinguished quickly.

The accident injured the drivers of the cars but no other injuries were reported. The two women, one of them elderly, were transported to local hospitals with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Officials from the Dothan Fire Department, Houston County, Rehobeth and the ALEA State Troopers responded to the wreck.

