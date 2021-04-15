T-bone collision injures two women

On Thursday afternoon two vehicles collided in a T-bone accident at the intersection of West Saunders Road and State Highway 203. One of the vehicles briefly caught fire but was extinguished quickly.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The accident injured the drivers of the cars but no other injuries were reported. The two women, one of them elderly, were transported to local hospitals with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
Officials from the Dothan Fire Department, Houston County, Rehobeth and the ALEA State Troopers responded to the wreck.
Follow photographer Jay Hare on Twitter @JayHare
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jay Hare
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today