Tamara Myers named director of Laboratory Services at Southeast Health

Myers, who has been serving as interim director of Laboratory Services since November, joined the Southeast Health team in 2019 as Laboratory manager. Before coming to Dothan, she was Laboratory manager at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

Myers received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biomedical Sciences for Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. She earned her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. In addition, she is certified as a specialist in blood banking from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas and she is certified as a medical technologist from The Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas.