Tankersley named director of two Southeast Health Medical Group specialty practices

Southeast Health is pleased to announce Ben Tankersley, MBA, has been named director of the Pain Management and NeuroSpine clinics. They are managed by the Southeast Health Medical Group, which is the region’s largest network of primary care and specialty clinics.

Tankersley returns to Southeast Health after spending the last three years as administrator at Internal Medicine Associates in Dothan. Prior to that, Tankersley was manager of Sterile Processing after serving as a process data analyst.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Southeast Health,” said Tankersley.

Tankersley received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Auburn University. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Troy University in Dothan.

When not working, Tankersley enjoys spending time with his wife and their four children. He also coaches his son’s baseball team and plays bass guitar in his church’s praise band.