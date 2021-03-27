Taylor Made Festival offers opportunity to kick back and relax

TAYLOR – People took a relaxing break outside during the Taylor Made Festival held Saturday in the walking trail area around the town hall and senior center.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to COVID-19, and Taylor Mayor Billy Snell said attendees were asked to follow social distancing guidelines during Saturday’s festival.

The event is the fourth since the Houston County town brought the festival back. Activities started at 8 a.m. and continued into the night.

The festival used to be held in the fall, but Snell said the city moved it to the spring so that it doesn’t compete with other fall-time events.

A 5K run started at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the run’s $20 registration fee go to the Taylor Senior Center.

An Easter egg hunt featuring 10,000 hidden eggs began at 11 a.m. with four different age groups for children. The egg hunt was followed by a formal opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. An Old Town Wild West Show began at 1:45 p.m.

Musical performances began at 3 p.m. with Sinner’s Gospel followed by No Surrender at 4:30 p.m.; Mark Lee (former lead singer of Third Day) at 6 p.m.; and Charity Bowden at 8 p.m.