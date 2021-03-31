 Skip to main content
Taylor police chief completes training
dot generic police generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Chief Garry W. Hughes of the Taylor Police Department has completed 80 hours of training in the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program.

Hughes received this certificate and recognition on Feb. 18 at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Montgomery.

The University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education is made up of Jacksonville State University, The University of North Alabama and Troy University Dothan. Its purpose is to make continuing education programs available for agencies and associations across the state.

