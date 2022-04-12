Taylor woman receives 18 years in prison for 2017 Dothan truck bombing involving ex-boyfriend

MONTGOMERY – A Taylor woman was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison Tuesday for her role in instigating a Dothan truck bombing that targeted a former boyfriend and father to one of her children, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ashley Nicole Haydt, 36, was sentenced to 220 months in federal prison for her role in the incident, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart of the Middle District. Following her prison sentence, Haydt will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The news release states that according to court records and evidence presented at her 2017 trial, Haydt worked at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan with Sylvio Joseph King. The two became friends and Haydt told King about the troubled relationship she was having with her long-time boyfriend and father of her unborn child. Haydt was distraught because her boyfriend would not agree to marry her and he ultimately ended their relationship.

In June 2017, their child was born, and the ex-boyfriend filed for custody. The jury saw numerous texts from Haydt to King during this time expressing concern over losing custody of her infant child and that she wanted her ex-boyfriend out of the picture.

Those texts continued for several weeks until Haydt suggested they begin using the Snapchat app to communicate. One of the features of Snapchat is that pictures and messages are usually only available for a short time before they become inaccessible to recipients.

The news release said with Haydt’s encouragement to eliminate her ex-boyfriend, King began to purchase materials needed to construct a pipe bomb. Haydt provided King with her ex-boyfriend’s address and, during the early morning of Oct. 23, 2017, King placed the explosive device in the ex-boyfriend’s work truck parked at his home.

Evidence showed that King detonated the bomb while the ex-boyfriend was driving to work. Shrapnel from the device was blasted into the ex-boyfriend’s back and hip area, but he survived. After the explosion, King sent Haydt a message that read, “boom, I felt that from 120 feet away.”

Law enforcement became suspicious of Haydt’s involvement because she gave numerous conflicting statements during interviews and, when agents checked her cell phone, they discovered she had deleted text messages she exchanged with King the day of the bombing and before. She had also deleted the Snapchat app.

However, evidence of their prior communications remained on King’s phone. King also testified during the trial confirming Haydt’s involvement.

A jury found Haydt guilty of conspiracy, malicious use of an explosive, and concealing the commission of a felony.

King was sentenced on Nov. 4, 2021, to 108 months in prison for his role in the bombing.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Dothan Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), with assistance from the FBI and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Brandon W. Bates and B. Chelsea Phillips prosecuted the case.