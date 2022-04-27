Teachers receive training on bullying

Abbeville High and Middle School, Headland High School and Headland Middle School teachers were recently presented with training on bullying in the school setting. This training was presented by Mrs. Andrea Zavitz, who is the MI Vital Children's Service Trainer for the State of Alabama with the University of Alabama and Alabama Department of Mental Health.
Shown in picture are: Mrs. Judy Walding, Mental Health Service Coordinator for Henry County Schools; Mrs. Zavitz; and Darryl Brooks, Principal of Abbeville High School.