 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teachers receive training on bullying

  • Updated
  • 0
Teachers receive training on bullying

Abbeville High and Middle School, Headland High School and Headland Middle School teachers were recently presented with training on bullying in the school setting. This training was presented by Mrs. Andrea Zavitz, who is the MI Vital Children's Service Trainer for the State of Alabama with the University of Alabama and Alabama Department of Mental Health.

Shown in picture are: Mrs. Judy Walding, Mental Health Service Coordinator for Henry County Schools; Mrs. Zavitz; and Darryl Brooks, Principal of Abbeville High School.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Math professor faces trial under U.S. anti-spy 'China Initiative'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert