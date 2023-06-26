On Saturday, June 24, Team-Up Realtors threw their annual softball tournament to benefit non-profit charities across Dothan and Enterprise.

This charity event consists of different non-affiliated real estate companies that team up once a year to generate funding for the charities. The aim of the tournament was to raise $2,000 across two non-profit charities, and the event exceeded expectations with $3,200 going to two charities.

The tournament saw numerous participants, such as: Register Realty, Weichart Realty, Remax, Home Team Realty, Property Champions, Community 1 Real Estate, Century 21 James Grant Realty, Allstate Insurance — Jermaine Johnson, Cross Country Mortgage, and Dothan Housing Authority.

The winner of the tournament selected two non-profit organizations to receive the donations. Century 21 James Grant Realty won the tournament and selected Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services of Enterprise and Southeast Health Foundation Heart Safety Program in Dothan.

Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services focuses on giving out free emergency services for anyone going through pregnancy, such as free diapers for mothers in need for their child.

Southeast Health Foundation Heart Safety Program focuses on getting people and businesses certified in emergency services. Southeast was chosen due to its heart-safe campaign to get people certified and their efforts in raising money for child advocacy centers needing automatic external difibrillators.

“We want Dothan to be the first city in Alabama to be completely heart-safe designated,” said Jeanna Grant, representative of Southeast Health Foundation Heart Safety Program.

The event felt vital in supporting the charities in need of funds to support the people within the community.

“Raising awareness and the central concept for the people that have fewer opportunities in the community,” said Anita Dawkins, event coordinator. “It is important for the district to provide awareness to different nonprofits and let the area know that they have supplemental regions of the community to help aid the people.”