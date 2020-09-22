Tech support for local families navigating online learning emerge from community partnerships

Thanks to a multi-pronged community partnership, help is on the way for families of two local school systems navigating online learning programs for the first time.
Wiregrass Foundation donated $30,000 to Personnel Resources to use to hire Wallace Community College students to facilitate a technology help desk at Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools.
The money will provide 890 hours of technical support at each school system.
“A couple of weeks back, a couple of people were talking about how difficult it was going to be to be on the computer with their children,” Wiregrass Foundation Executive Director Barbara Alford said. “Although the school systems are certainly prepared to provide instruction, it’s the small technical things that drive you crazy. We just blew the whistle.”
School systems will divvy up the hours among part-time workers as they see fit and are responsible for training employees.
Houston County Schools Technology Coordinator Bob Blalock said the hired students will act like a frontline defense for technical support, fielding issues such as helping people find the proper link to access learning materials, helping people log-in to the learning management system, and general troubleshooting.
If they run into a more involved problem they can’t solve, they can forward a report of the issue to the appropriate teacher or virtual facilitator who can give additional support.
Blalock said the most difficult problem with providing technical support with its current team is that devices families are using are personally owned.
“It’s very difficult to support them using a device that does not belong to us,” Blalock said. “If they were our devices, we could have preconfigured them to eliminate a lot of these issues.”
The school system purchased 2,000 Chromebooks during the summer with CARE money distributed by the state government, but the computer market was flooded with orders and could not fulfill Houston County Schools' order until January 2021.
Blalock said having students to help will certainly alleviate the burden on the school system.
“I wish we could’ve done it three weeks ago,” he said.
Wallace’s career resources coordinator identified students who had the expertise and availability to do the job and those students were screened and hired by Personnel Resources. The firm, which specializes in the recruitment and general labor staffing, hired them in order to be the employer on-record so schools did not have to add the temporary employees on their payrolls.
“This year has been incredibly difficult as businesses, school systems, and people try to navigate this pandemic,” Personnel Resources Senior Executive Vice President Mary Beth Maddox said. “We’re thrilled to do our part. We’ve enjoyed over the years our partnership with Wiregrass Foundation and Wallace Community College and we love to answer their call. If they need something, we like to be there.”
Each school system will be staffed with two to four students, but Maddox said she realizes flexibility is important to accommodate changing needs.
“Obviously, they’ve never done this before. No one’s ever done this before. Things can always change,” she said.
She described the joint initiative as a win-win situation all around: schools will have the technical support they need; students will be paid and gain valuable work experience; and a small family-owned staffing company will get business all while Wiregrass Foundation fulfills its mission of community service.
Support is already available at Dothan City Schools and students should be ready to begin working for Houston County Schools by the end of the week or beginning of next week.
