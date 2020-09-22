Tech support for local families navigating online learning emerge from community partnerships

Blalock said the most difficult problem with providing technical support with its current team is that devices families are using are personally owned.

“It’s very difficult to support them using a device that does not belong to us,” Blalock said. “If they were our devices, we could have preconfigured them to eliminate a lot of these issues.”

The school system purchased 2,000 Chromebooks during the summer with CARE money distributed by the state government, but the computer market was flooded with orders and could not fulfill Houston County Schools' order until January 2021.

Blalock said having students to help will certainly alleviate the burden on the school system.

“I wish we could’ve done it three weeks ago,” he said.

Wallace’s career resources coordinator identified students who had the expertise and availability to do the job and those students were screened and hired by Personnel Resources. The firm, which specializes in the recruitment and general labor staffing, hired them in order to be the employer on-record so schools did not have to add the temporary employees on their payrolls.