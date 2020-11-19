Teen being charged as adult after firing a gun that critically-injured woman

A Dothan teen is being charged as an adult after mishandling a firearm that resulted in an acquaintance being shot.

Police identified the shooter as Darius Thomas, 17, of Abbeville, and said he is being charged with second-degree assault as an adult.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Wembley Court.

“What our investigation revealed was that Mr. Thomas… was carelessly and recklessly handling a firearm,” Dothan Lt. Scott Owens said. “At some point, the firearm he had discharged and struck the victim in the upper torso area.”

Owens said the group was “hanging out” inside the home when the 19-year-old woman was critically injured by the gunshot and taken to a local hospital, where she is now in stable condition.

Owens said that Thomas has been cooperating with the investigation.

His bond has been set at $15,000.

