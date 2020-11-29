Teen charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

A Fort Gaines, Ga., teenager faces charges following a hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian on Montgomery Highway near Wiregrass Commons Mall Friday night.

Reshaun Rodrell Richardson Jr., 18, was arrested and booked into the Dothan City Jail. He is charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said the 56-year-old pedestrian, Patrick Shaffer of Dothan, was struck in a southbound lane of the highway near Popeyes and Starbucks.

Dothan Police were dispatched about 9:15 p.m. to Montgomery Highway near Rock Bridge Road. The suspect was arrested early Saturday. He was transferred to the Houston County Jail and later released on bond.