Teenager facing rape charge at Dothan High School; more arrests possible

A Dothan teenager has been arrested for sexually assaulting someone on Dothan High School’s campus.

Donovan Jamirr Franklin, 17, is being charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy, according to a press release.

The Dothan Police Department stated it was made aware of the sexual assault allegations on Monday. The offenses occurred between March 8 and March 12.

Franklin is being charged as an adult. No further details will be released due to the sensitive nature of the case, but additional arrests are possible.

Dothan City Schools Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey released this statement in response to the charges filed:

“Dothan City School officials were recently made aware of allegations of an incident that occurred on the campus of Dothan High School in March 2021. District and school officials are working with the Dothan Police Department to investigate the incident. Trained personnel quickly responded, implementing their Title IX response plan to determine what may have occurred and immediately notified the Dothan Police Department as soon as the incident was reported.

At Dothan City Schools, the safety and security of our students is always our utmost concern. We take all reports of this nature seriously and work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate and take appropriate actions.”

