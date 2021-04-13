 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teenager facing rape charge at Dothan High School; more arrests possible
0 comments
breaking top story

Teenager facing rape charge at Dothan High School; more arrests possible

{{featured_button_text}}
Donovan Franklin

Donovan Franklin, 17, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan teenager has been arrested for sexually assaulting someone on Dothan High School’s campus.

Donovan Jamirr Franklin, 17, is being charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy, according to a press release.

The Dothan Police Department stated it was made aware of the sexual assault allegations on Monday. The offenses occurred between March 8 and March 12.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Franklin is being charged as an adult. No further details will be released due to the sensitive nature of the case, but additional arrests are possible.

Dothan City Schools Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey released this statement in response to the charges filed:

“Dothan City School officials were recently made aware of allegations of an incident that occurred on the campus of Dothan High School in March 2021. District and school officials are working with the Dothan Police Department to investigate the incident. Trained personnel quickly responded, implementing their Title IX response plan to determine what may have occurred and immediately notified the Dothan Police Department as soon as the incident was reported.

At Dothan City Schools, the safety and security of our students is always our utmost concern. We take all reports of this nature seriously and work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate and take appropriate actions.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert