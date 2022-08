On Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will briefly close the bridge on Alabama Highway 605 (North Brannon Stand Road) over Little Choctawhatchee River just north of U.S. Highway 84 in Dothan.

The bridge will be closed for repaving at approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily until work is complete.

Motorists should plan accordingly for delays during the times of closure. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.