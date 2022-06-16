Ten families surprised with shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ahead of Father’s Day and the Dothan Youth Fishing Rodeo, Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Dothan Fire and Rescue Department surprised 10 local families from Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center with a shopping spree.

The families each received a $100 Academy gift card to shop the store on Wednesday for fishing gear and items for dad before Father’s Day on Sunday. Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center was presented with a $500 gift card to support their sports and recreation programs.

The 24th Annual Dothan Youth Fishing Rodeo is taking place on Saturday at Eastgate Park.

Military and first responders receive 10 percent off their Academy purchases until July 4.