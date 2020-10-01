 Skip to main content
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Dothan after welfare check
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Dothan after welfare check

Mary Elizabeth Walston

Mary Elizabeth Walston, 35, of Chattanooga

 DOTHAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

A fugitive from Tennessee was arrested in Dothan after police conducted a welfare check due to concerns her child was not attending school.

Mary Elizabeth Walston, 35, of Chattanooga, was wanted for possession of methamphetamines in Tennessee.

“We were called to do a welfare check on her and a juvenile in the 1900 block of Montgomery Highway. The chief complaint was that she had a school-aged child that wasn’t in school. We ran her name through the system and the courts in Tennessee wanted to extradite her,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Walston is being held in the Dothan City Jail without bond. Her arraignment has been set for Nov. 2.

The child was taken into Department of Human Resources custody after family members could not be located.

