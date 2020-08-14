Terry Adams re-appointed to state board

Terry Adams of Wicksburg was recently re-appointed for a second term as the Resident Director for Houston County on the Board of Directors of the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority.
The oath of office was administered to him on Aug. 11 at a ceremony held at the Houston County Courthouse in Dothan.
Adams retired from Crop Production Services in Dothan after 41 years. He and his wife have resided in Wicksburg for the past 42 years. He serves as a deacon at the Church of Christ in Wicksburg.
“Our board is looking forward to the continued contributions Terry Adams will make to the agency because of his knowledge of water issues and his appreciation of the natural resources in southeast Alabama,” said Lisa Harris, executive director of the CPYRWMA. “We feel he will not only be an asset to our board but an effective representative for Houston County.”
The CPYRWMA is a state agency established by the Legislature in 1991 and is responsible for developing plans and programs relating to water resource management in the areas of water quality, flood control, and water conservation education. It is the only watershed management authority in Alabama that is a state agency.
The river basin covers 2.3 million acres in southeast Alabama. The CPYRWMA is non-regulatory and governed by a 16-member Board of Directors selected from 10 southeastern counties and appointed by the Soil & Water Conservation District in each county.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.