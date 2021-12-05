Texas man dies in crash near Eufaula

EUFAULA - A two-vehicle Barbour County crash on Friday has claimed the life of a Roanoke, Texas man, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency press release

The crash occurred when the 2002 Toyota Rav4 driven by Carlos V. Nova II, 51, passed in a no-passing zone and collided head-on with a 2014 Chevy Captiva driven by Dorothy Ann Peterson, 50, of Eufaula around 4:45 p.m.

Nova was transported to an area hospital for medical attention and later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. 82 approximately 17 miles west of the Eufaula city limits, in Barbour County.

No additional details were released Sunday as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.