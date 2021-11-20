 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanksgiving holidays to alter trash pick-up schedule
0 Comments
alert top story

Thanksgiving holidays to alter trash pick-up schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Dothan recycling program (copy)

Mark Richardson of the City of Dothan Environmental Services Division looks for foreign items inside of one of the recycling bins at Westgate Park in March 2019.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The City of Dothan is closing its offices on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, affecting the city’s sanitation collection schedule.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday and Tuesday’s garbage, recycling, and trash will be collected on Monday. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday’s garbage will be collected on Wednesday, according to City Manager Kevin Cowper.

Environmental Services reminds citizens to place all garbage and recycling by the curb prior to 6 a.m. on the day of pickup.

Houston County’s sanitation service will only be slightly affected with Thursday garbage pickup moved to Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As verdicts read, Rittenhouse struggled for air

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert