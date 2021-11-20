Thanksgiving holidays to alter trash pick-up schedule

The City of Dothan is closing its offices on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, affecting the city’s sanitation collection schedule.

Monday and Tuesday’s garbage, recycling, and trash will be collected on Monday. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday’s garbage will be collected on Wednesday, according to City Manager Kevin Cowper.

Environmental Services reminds citizens to place all garbage and recycling by the curb prior to 6 a.m. on the day of pickup.

Houston County’s sanitation service will only be slightly affected with Thursday garbage pickup moved to Friday.

