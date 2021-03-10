The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship launches first certified pre-apprenticeship program

The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship (AOA) is working to meet the needs of job seekers and employers in Alabama through innovative apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.
Together with Wallace Community College Dothan (WCCD), the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship will begin enrolling students in the state’s first Certified Pre-Apprenticeship Program –Basic Maintenance Technician (BMT) – on April 4, with classes starting in June.
Pre-apprenticeships are designed to prepare individuals to enter and succeed in a registered apprenticeship and ultimately a career. It offers structured training opportunities and a set of services, such as work-readiness skills and wraparound supports for transportation and childcare, that participants need to progress into an apprenticeship.
“I am delighted that the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship has approved the Wallace Community College Basic Maintenance Technician program as a certified pre- apprenticeship program,” said Joe Johnson, director of Workforce Development at WCCD. “This designation speaks to the quality of the BMT program and validates that the training will meet business and industries workforce expectations, while ensuring successful participants have an opportunity to be given credit for their prior learning experience. This is a win/win for the program participants and our area business and industry partners.”
Alabama has a high demand for skilled individuals in the manufacturing industry. The BMT pre-apprenticeship program is a starting point that allows an individual to gain access to specific manufacturing skills while opening doors to additional training, paid apprenticeships and job opportunities in the industry.
Using a combination of classroom instruction, on-the-job learning and simulated work, individuals gain exposure to industry, equipment and workplace safety practices. Successful graduates can also earn multiple industry credentials, including: OSHA 10 General Industry certification, NC3 Snap- On multimeter certification, NC3 Snap-On micrometer certification, NC3 Snap-On slide caliper.
In March 2020, the AOA became the first state agency in over 20 years to be recognized as a State Apprenticeship Agency by the U.S. Department of Labor. This designation allows the AOA to streamline the process of registering apprenticeships within the state and enhanced flexibility to serve the needs of employers and workers. To learn more about AOA’s pre-apprenticeship program, please visit www.alapprentice.org/certified-pre-apprenticeship/
To register or receive additional info on the WCC BMT program, contact Amber Dunlap at adunlap@wallace.edu or (334) 556-2208.