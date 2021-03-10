The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship launches first certified pre-apprenticeship program

The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship (AOA) is working to meet the needs of job seekers and employers in Alabama through innovative apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

Together with Wallace Community College Dothan (WCCD), the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship will begin enrolling students in the state’s first Certified Pre-Apprenticeship Program –Basic Maintenance Technician (BMT) – on April 4, with classes starting in June.

Pre-apprenticeships are designed to prepare individuals to enter and succeed in a registered apprenticeship and ultimately a career. It offers structured training opportunities and a set of services, such as work-readiness skills and wraparound supports for transportation and childcare, that participants need to progress into an apprenticeship.

