The Big Red Bus pays a visit to the BCF campus

Twice a year, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville board One Blood’s “Big Red Bus” to participate in the lifesaving event of donating blood.

On Oct. 26, the local blood bus was strategically located in the parking lot next to the BCF Wellness Center giving students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to give blood throughout the day.

According to blood bank representative Michelle Braswell, the blood drive was very successful. “We more than doubled what was collected in August with a total of 15 procedures and 17 units (pints) collected,” she said.

Taking part in the blood drive is just one way the BCF family demonstrates their desire to help meet the physical needs of the community, in addition to the spiritual needs.

Next semester, the "Big Red Bus" will be back on the BCF campus on Monday, Feb. 15. For more information on the upcoming blood drive at The Baptist College of Florida, call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.