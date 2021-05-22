The Class of 2021: Graduates use pandemic challenges to prepare for life’s next chapter

“Graduating during this time has been very bittersweet for me,” Seales said. “It's hard to think of all the things I unknowingly did for the last time as a sophomore or junior that I should have been able to do as a senior but could not do due to the pandemic. However, graduating during such a time as this has made me all the more grateful for the things I have been able to participate in.”

Unlike Boyd and Johnson, who were pushed into the medical world through the pandemic, Seales became more attuned with her creative side this year.

“The stay-at-home order that took place during the spring of 2020 provided me with a lot of free time to reflect on my life and what I am truly passionate about,” Seales said. “This time last year, I wanted to go into the medical field, but now I'm going into the interior design industry. Those are two very different career fields. Had the pandemic never come, I might have never discovered my passion for creativity that I will get to use every day as an interior designer.”

Rehobeth salutatorian Crowder said although his year started off frustrating, having to miss events he was looking forward to like the State Beta Convention, he feels prepared to head into the real world now.