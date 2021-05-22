The Class of 2021: Graduates use pandemic challenges to prepare for life’s next chapter

Every person’s pandemic experience has been different in its own way; however, one thing a handful of area 2021 high school graduates can agree on is being the “COVID Class” should be worn like a badge of honor.
With their lives upended in a constant stream of challenges and adjustments, the valedictorians and salutatorians of Houston Academy and Rehobeth High School — Ella Boyd, Lawson Faulk, Collin Crowder, Hannah Seales, and Kayla Johnson — have worked to make the best of their senior year and allowed it to prepare them for life’s next chapter.
The students believe the pandemic situations that students experienced, including wearing masks, social distancing, a mix of virtual and in-person classes, cancellations of some rite-of-passage events, or being separated from classmates, have come full circle from how their junior year ended.
“I feel like there is something very symbolic about starting out senior year in the middle of the pandemic and graduating when everyone is getting vaccinated and finally being able to shed the masks without increasing exposure,” HA salutatorian Faulk said. “It almost feels like the final trial before going out into the real world with a diploma.”
Faulk said he and his friends worked to make up for all the lost dances at the beginning of the year by dancing even harder at prom, and he took time during the pandemic to find new outlets and hobbies that he previously didn’t have, like running cross-country, dancing, and choreography.
“It shouldn’t have taken an entire pandemic for me to realize that I enjoy these things; I was just too stubborn or busy to look into them before,” Faulk said.
Alongside finding new hobbies, HA valedictorian Boyd made a career interest change in the midst of her senior year.
“If another event like this pandemic were to happen, being an essential worker is absolutely necessary,” Boyd said. “Seeing the frontline workers give all they had during the pandemic gave me immense respect for medical personnel, and now I’m considering going to medical school, so the two might have some correlation.”
Rehobeth co-valedictorian Johnson has known since she was little that she wanted to be a doctor.
“If anything, the pandemic has made me want to pursue this career even more,” Johnson said. “I have not let the pandemic affect me, my present, or my future. I continued working, and I adjusted to the ‘new normal’ at school to better myself for my future.”
Though the graduates agreed that many events and experiences did not happen, they are thankful for the moments they did share with classmates.
Rehobeth’s other co-valedictorian Seales said spending the majority of the year wearing a mask and standing six feet from her friends was hard, but she is grateful she has stayed healthy and successfully navigated throughout the last year and a half.
“Graduating during this time has been very bittersweet for me,” Seales said. “It's hard to think of all the things I unknowingly did for the last time as a sophomore or junior that I should have been able to do as a senior but could not do due to the pandemic. However, graduating during such a time as this has made me all the more grateful for the things I have been able to participate in.”
Unlike Boyd and Johnson, who were pushed into the medical world through the pandemic, Seales became more attuned with her creative side this year.
“The stay-at-home order that took place during the spring of 2020 provided me with a lot of free time to reflect on my life and what I am truly passionate about,” Seales said. “This time last year, I wanted to go into the medical field, but now I'm going into the interior design industry. Those are two very different career fields. Had the pandemic never come, I might have never discovered my passion for creativity that I will get to use every day as an interior designer.”
Rehobeth salutatorian Crowder said although his year started off frustrating, having to miss events he was looking forward to like the State Beta Convention, he feels prepared to head into the real world now.
“The pandemic hindered me in the sense that it was not a traditional year, and I missed out on some things,” Crowder said. “However, it also helped me because it prepared me to face and deal with sudden, unexpected challenges.”
Crowder said he is excited and nervous about taking the next step of starting college after the uncertainty of the past year.
“I think it’s a little more nerve-wracking just because of the general uncertainty surrounding the pandemic,” Crowder said.
These senior class leaders said although their senior year may be defined by the pandemic, it should be their perseverance and willingness of the Class of 2021 – the COVID Class – to adapt and make choices for the better of the community that will make them stand out.
“When you’re talking about a pandemic, there isn’t much more you can throw a class’s way that would show how determined and willing they are to make sacrifices for the greater good,” Lawson said.
