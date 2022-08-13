The Eagle, a downtown Dothan mainstay for more than a century, is relocating

A mainstay of downtown Dothan for more than a century, the Dothan Eagle is moving.

The relocation is part of a decision by the Eagle’s parent company, Lee Enterprises, to sell the building at 227 North Oates St. The name of the buyer is not available at this time due to a non-disclosure agreement in the pending sales contract.

As the newspaper begins the process relocating to its new office on the third floor of the Wells Fargo building at 2999 Ross Clark Circle, the Eagle’s business operations will convert to a remote status for approximately two weeks.

“We’re excited to start the Eagle’s next chapter in our new offices at the Wells Fargo building, and we look forward to welcoming our staff, clients and the community to the new facility,” said Wynn Christian, president of Lee Enterprises Alabama Region.

Effective Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Oates Street office will close to the public and the new office is scheduled to open on Monday, Aug. 29.

“Although this downtown building location has served us and our customers well over the years, we now have the opportunity to right-size our work space,” General Manager Director of Local Sales & Marketing Sam Williams said. “Our new location will allow us to continue to move toward a goal of transforming to a digitally-focused operation so we can continue to better serve our constantly-changing audience.”

Williams added that several operational changes during the past few years, including the outsourcing of printing and packaging of the daily newspaper, reduced the amount of room needed for current staff, providing the option to relocate and sell the property that is a prime location in downtown Dothan. The addition of the Eagle’s sister digital agency, Amplified Digital, also requires different office space than what was provided by the existing offices, leading to the decision to make a move.

During the relocation period, there will be no interruption in delivery services to print and digital subscribers or for those who use the dothaneagle.com website or follow us on social media platforms for 24/7 information updates, Williams said.

Additionally, all of the Eagle’s phone services and email addresses will remain functional during the transition period.

The current two-story Oates Street building, which has been renovated and expanded several times since it was built, has housed most of the newspaper’s operations for more than 70 years. Today, the facility has more than 22,000 square feet of interior space, including office, production, distribution, and warehouse space. In addition, it has two adjoining parking lots, a loading dock, and an adjacent employee parking lot on West Troy Street.

In 2018, the Eagle shuttered its local press operations and started printing at its sister newspaper, the Opelika-Auburn News. Last year, the Eagle, which is one of just a handful of Alabama newspapers that publishes a print edition seven days a week, moved its printing to the Montgomery Advertiser.