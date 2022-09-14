The Eagle's Phones & Email Outage

The Dothan Eagle's phones and email are currently down due to an internet outage. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Two Ashford men have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a Dothan man early Sunday morning, according to Dothan police.
Six juveniles have been arrested in the Saturday assault and robbery of another juvenile at the Dothan Pavilion.
Economic development projects involving an engineered wood products company and a Canadian wood pellet manufacturer will lead to a combined $9…
Residents of a Dothan neighborhood see a proposed liquor store as a threat to their safety and well-being, while the business owners say they …
Houston County’s sanitation customers will see a $5 increase in their monthly bills starting Nov. 1 under a proposal coming before the county …
Drivers trying to access businesses on a stretch of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle will need to make some small adjustments for the next few weeks.
The Old Mill, a popular steak and seafood restaurant in Dothan for more than 30 years, re-opened last week after being closed two days followi…
A 19-year-old man was injured Sunday during a firearm assault, according to the Dothan Police Department.
Both Dothan and Houston County have been asked to pass resolutions allowing medical cannabis dispensaries to operate.
