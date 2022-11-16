 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

  • Updated
The following people were recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: April Slaick of Dothan at University of South Alabama and Lauryn McKinley of Dothan at University of South Alabama.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.

