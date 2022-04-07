The Loop brings art, music to downtown Dothan

Local and regional artists will be the focus of an upcoming art and music festival.

The Loop Music and Art Festival, set for Saturday, April 23, in downtown Dothan, will feature the works of nearly 30 artists who practice in mediums like painting, wood, and pottery. Along with visual fine arts, attendees will be entertained by a schedule of live music from instrumentalists to a bluegrass band that plays Grateful Dead music.

The goal of The Loop festival, which is free to attend, is to showcase both emerging artists as well as local regional favorites, said Claire Necessary, an artist and an organizer of the event.

The farthest artists are coming from is Birmingham with most of the artists coming from the region surrounding Dothan.

“There are a lot of really, really talented local artists here in Dothan, and a big goal of mine was to bring them together,” said Necessary, who moved to Dothan from Atlanta about two years ago with her family. “I think people will be surprised at how many really great local artists we have right here.”

The Loop begins at 10:30 a.m. with artists setting up in Porter Park and along the 100 block of North Foster Street.

North Foster Street will be closed during the festival, and food trucks will be parked along the 200 block of North Foster. While music will go until about 7 p.m., visual artists will pack up around 4 p.m.

While the The Loop will feature new and established artists, it will also feature student artists from Northside Methodist Academy. Necessary said she had hoped for more schools to be involved but the timing didn’t work out for others. The student artists will be set up and sell their work just like the other artists involved.

The Loop will also feature some kids’ art activities on Scout Alley behind Porter Park.

Some of the better-known artists who will be participating include Dothan artists Jeannie Maddox, Jerry Ward, and Keith Newby.

Works that will be for sale by artists include paintings, sculpture, printmaking, pottery, and photography. There will also be three demonstrating artists – a wood worker, a painter and a potter.

Still being fairly new to Dothan, Necessary had questioned why there was no fine arts festival in Dothan. She learned there had been art festivals in the past that just never took root. But people in general thought it was a good idea. Several told Necessary that music would attract more people.

To help bring in the musical acts, she turned to Scott Parsons, one of the creators of Live at the Opera House, a local promotions group created to bring live music to Dothan, specifically the Dothan Opera House.

Parsons had wanted to organize a music festival and even had some acts in mind. The timing, he said, was right for a combined art and music festival.

“We’ve got a mix of local and national talent,” Parsons said.

Organizers discussed different names, and in the end settled on The Loop – a nod to Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle and the loop it makes around downtown.

While there are plans for music in the morning, the main acts will begin performing in Wadlington Park around noon with Todd Day Wait up first followed by MFBM, a band of local musicians, at 1:55 p.m.

Early James and the Latest begins performing at 4 p.m. with The Grass is Dead taking the stage at 5:45 p.m.

Todd Day Wait is a musician Parsons first heard playing on Royal Street in New Orleans and one he had wanted to bring to Dothan ever since. Early James was born and raised in Troy and now lives in Birmingham. James’ debut album “Singing for My Supper” was released in 2020 by Easy Eye Sound, the label created by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. The Grass is Dead, out of Jacksonville, Florida, is a bluegrass group that performs music by the Grateful Dead.

Parsons said he sees a bigger picture beyond The Loop Music and Art Festival, and he hopes the event will successfully work in conjunction with plans for downtown Dothan. He said he hopes the festival will help people see downtown as a place where people gather as a community.

Necessary said local artists are glad to have a Dothan event to showcase their work.

“It’s a big celebration of our creative community,” she said.

