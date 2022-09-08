The Old Mill resumes operation

The Old Mill, a popular steak and seafood restaurant in Dothan for more than 30 years, re-opened last week after being closed two days following a kitchen fire.

Restaurant owner Bill Slavins said the business’s fire suppression equipment worked as intended, dowsing the Aug. 30 blaze before it caused significant damage. However, clean-up from the discharge forced the restaurant to suspend operation for two days.

The restaurant, located on Murphy Mill Road at U.S. 231 North, returned to normal operations on Friday, Sept. 2, and continues its normal hours of operation – 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the same hours on Friday with closing at 8:30 p.m., and Saturday evening hours from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.