The Perched Porch: Enterprise woman mixes it up for fun, funky pieces

ENTERPRISE – Bangle bracelets, dangle and hoop earrings, platters, vases, wind chimes, and an assortment of decorative trinket boxes fill Amy Cooper’s dining room.

The collection is just part of the many items Cooper makes and then sells through her online business The Perched Porch. Just outside Cooper’s back door, there are pots, bowls, hanging lights, and even samples of some of Cooper’s trial and error.

And whether it’s a pot for a plant or a bracelet, the items have one thing in common – Cooper makes them from concrete mix.

It started as a hobby but turned into a side business. Customers find The Perched Porch primarily through social media like Facebook and Instagram, although Cooper also has an Etsy shop online.

A dental hygienist by trade, Cooper loves pottery. She turned to concrete to make crafts because she didn’t want to have to worry about a kiln to fire clay in, but she wanted a similar look as clay.

“I’ve always loved pottery,” Cooper said. “I’ve seen a lot of concrete stuff like at nurseries … and I just love the simplicity of it. And I was like, ‘I can make that’.”

She had never worked with concrete, so she had no idea that one type of concrete was different from another. It took her a few tries, but Cooper eventually found a brand of concrete mix that worked best for the projects she had in mind. She started experimenting about a year ago and began making items for other people about nine months ago.

So named because Cooper started with items intended for a porch, The Perched Porch has been at a few local pop-up shopping events. Cooper will be among the artists at The Loop Music and Art Festival coming up on April 23 in downtown Dothan.

Flower presses, gold leaf, and paints all go into Cooper’s pieces. She uses a mix of objects for molds, using stuff she has around the house or items she can recycle. Bottles are used for a lot of her vases. She’s even used egg crates to make concrete egg holders and has incorporated bubble wrap into her molds to create different designs. One of her latest outdoor creations is a concrete fountain that will have water shooting from the mouth of a face if all goes well.

Cooper started making jewelry based on requests from customers. Despite being made from concrete, Cooper’s bracelets and earrings are very lightweight.

The Perched Porch pieces have a funky and fun vibe, whether it’s a fish wind chime or a pair of brightly-colored earrings. And items are pretty much one-of-a-kind because while shape may be easily reproduced, coloring is never quite the same no matter how hard she tries, Cooper says.

Cooper even makes imperfections work for a piece. If a bowl comes out of a mold cracked, she just patches it and fills the crack in with gold leaf or paint.

For the most part, items sold by The Perched Porch are under $50, but prices range from a low of $4 for a flower frog used to make arrangements up to $105 for an outdoor hanging lamp. Jewelry pieces sell for $10 for a set of plain stud earrings, $12 for painted ones, and $18 for hoops. Bracelets run about $24.

“I want people to be able to buy it and enjoy it or give it as a gift,” Cooper said.

Weather and temperature have big impacts on Cooper’s work. When it’s cold and wet, the concrete mix doesn’t set like it should and becomes too heavy to do crafts.

“It’s messy; there’s no way around it,” Cooper said. “I’ve ruined the grass. It’s not a fancy thing. The only thing I can really do inside is make earrings.”

While Cooper said she checked out tutorials and looked at what other people had done with concrete or cement, she found it best to learn by doing. She learned some tricks along the way that help keep more fragile items from falling apart or breaking in the molds.

“I’m all self-taught,” she said. “I’ve looked at a couple things when I first started doing it, but the thing with that is when you try to do something like somebody else did it with this, it doesn’t always come out right. I find that if I try to do it myself and put my own method in it that works better for me.”

