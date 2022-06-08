The University of Alabama introduces new Rural Pre-medical program.

The University of Alabama has started a new summer program for pre-medical students focused on rural health care. The Tuscaloosa Rural Pre-Medical Internship is a seven-week program that gives students opportunities to learn about the health needs of rural Alabama residents.

The program will focus on the fields of family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics. The program is part of the college’s Rural Programs along with its Rural Health Leaders Pipeline.

“I hope the students learn that they are an invaluable resource to their communities and understand the impact primary care physicians can have on rural areas in the state,” said LaKeshia Whigham, the program coordinator of CCHS Rural Programs. “We want these students to know our programs can be an avenue in their journey to serve rural Alabama.”

Students will spend five weeks at CCHS and two weeks with a family medicine physician near their hometown.

To be eligible for the internship program, students must have completed four semesters of undergraduate coursework, achieve and maintain an overall grade point average of a B range or higher, and have scored at least a 22 on the ACT or a 1200 on the SAT. Only residents of rural Alabama are accepted into the program.

The inaugural class of the Tuscaloosa Rural Pre-Medical Internship includes Sydney Ratliff of Cullman, Fredashia Foy of Dadeville, Ariana Ramos of Enterprise, Cage Cochran of Fyffe, Savannah Cook of Meridianville, Alia Malone of Odenville, Benjamin Mathis of Pelham, John Ellis Kuykendall of Samantha, Maycie Edmondson of Slocomb, and Gabby Murphy of Wicksburg.