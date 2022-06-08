The University of Valdosta announces Spring 2022 Dean's List

The University of Valdosta announced the Dean’s Lists for the spring semester 2022.
To qualify for the Dean’s Lists at Valdosta State, students must achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with nine or more semester hours, with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
The lists of area students who have earned a spot on the Dean’s List include:
Chipley: Lindsay Miller
Donalsonville: Caleb Kenyon, Carley Dowling, Leslie Miller, Madison Warriner, Rebecca Bell
Dothan: Stephanie Leas
Enterprise: Michelle Shacklee