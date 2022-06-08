 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The University of Valdosta announces Spring 2022 Dean's List

  • Updated
  • 0
The University of Valdosta announces Spring 2022 Dean's List
photo provided by Valdosta State

The University of Valdosta announced the Dean’s Lists for the spring semester 2022.

To qualify for the Dean’s Lists at Valdosta State, students must achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with nine or more semester hours, with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

The lists of area students who have earned a spot on the Dean’s List include:

Chipley: Lindsay Miller

Donalsonville: Caleb Kenyon, Carley Dowling, Leslie Miller, Madison Warriner, Rebecca Bell

Dothan: Stephanie Leas

Enterprise: Michelle Shacklee

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Migrants caravan continues its journey to the US border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert