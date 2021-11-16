The Uptown jazzes up downtown music scene

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The change wasn’t planned, Colvin said, but it saved the club.

“Instead of just sitting here we had to revamp,” she said. “So, we just offered it as an event space and it seems to be working well.”

For now, The Uptown is only open to the general public on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Uptown sees a lot of professionals in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, people looking to enjoy a glass of wine and some jazz music after working all week. As the pandemic has continued, the regular clientele has been reluctant to get back out, so the transition back into a jazz club and wine bar has been slow.

Live music echoes through the club at least once a month, and saxophonist Chris Godber will perform at The Uptown on Friday, Nov. 19, featuring pianist Jeremie Kelley. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the show and $35 with dinner included. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com or call 334-547-0171 for details.

Godber has been a regular musical performer at The Uptown since the club opened. He even played at Stephen’s funeral.

Another live music show is planned for Dec. 3, and then the club is booked for private events until January, Colvin said.