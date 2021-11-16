The Uptown jazzes up downtown music scene

Sametha Colvin believes her late husband would be proud.
It was Stephen Colvin’s dream to own a wine bar and jazz club. He wanted to bring something different to downtown Dothan. And so he did with The Uptown, a wine bar and jazz club at 160 S. St. Andrews St. that opened in 2016.
“Pretty much he just brought his vision to life,” Sametha said.
Stephen Colvin died in 2019 of a massive heart attack while at work at Farley Nuclear Plant. He was 41. A photo of him sits on the bar at The Uptown.
The couple had an entrepreneurial spirit before opening The Uptown, and Sametha still operates a child care business they started. Following Stephen’s death, Sametha Colvin wanted to keep his dream of The Uptown alive.
“Literally, before the pandemic, we were self-sustaining,” she said. “We were bringing in live acts, vocalists, bands. We would have open poetry nights. Each weekend was something different.”
The COVID-19 pandemic brought things to screeching halt.
“We closed for a couple of months and then I was like we just can’t sit here,” Colvin said.
People began asking if they could rent The Uptown for private parties, so the club became an event venue, hosting birthday parties, small weddings, business meetings and book signings.
The change wasn’t planned, Colvin said, but it saved the club.
“Instead of just sitting here we had to revamp,” she said. “So, we just offered it as an event space and it seems to be working well.”
For now, The Uptown is only open to the general public on Friday and Saturday nights.
The Uptown sees a lot of professionals in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, people looking to enjoy a glass of wine and some jazz music after working all week. As the pandemic has continued, the regular clientele has been reluctant to get back out, so the transition back into a jazz club and wine bar has been slow.
Live music echoes through the club at least once a month, and saxophonist Chris Godber will perform at The Uptown on Friday, Nov. 19, featuring pianist Jeremie Kelley. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the show and $35 with dinner included. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com or call 334-547-0171 for details.
Godber has been a regular musical performer at The Uptown since the club opened. He even played at Stephen’s funeral.
Another live music show is planned for Dec. 3, and then the club is booked for private events until January, Colvin said.
“We still do the live music once a month to not get away from our roots,” Colvin said.
To get updates on events and performances at The Uptown, follow the club’s Facebook page listed under The Uptown - Dothan.
There are two main rooms at The Uptown – the front room with tables and the main bar and a back room with a stage and a small dance floor surrounded by more seating. The fact that The Uptown has survived during a pandemic is what Sametha Colvin thinks would make Stephen proud.
“I know he would be proud because of all that I’ve been through trying to sustain it, he would be very proud,” she said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.