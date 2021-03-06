There’s hope after a horrific year

In a newspaper career spanning nearly 40 years, thousands of headlines have been written under my watch – some memorable, some routine. The one penned for the Tuesday, February 23, 2021 edition – 500,000 deaths touch us all – was simple in words, but horrific in meaning.
Reality often makes us scratch our head in disbelief, but after a year of our world being gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s difficult to remember the simplicity of life before coronavirus.
Similar to other businesses, the Eagle has been forced to make changes in its operation because of the pandemic, especially during the early weeks. In a matter of days, easy access to in-person coverage of events stopped and routine meetings turned to Zoom and digital platforms as most staff members worked remotely, including some from their kitchen table or patio.
Despite the changes, the goal of delivering vital COVID-19 information has always been in the forefront. Out of the gate, our website – dothaneagle.com – took on a life of its own with constant updates of almost any local aspect of the virus. It was a definite learning curve, but through the use of the different apps, endless text messages and emails, it became manageable.
Since those early days, the pandemic has been a mainstay in our daily planning and presentation, whether business shutdowns, school closings, event cancellations, or shortages of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, face masks, and cleaning supplies, we became an all-things-local COVID resource center via our website, social media platforms, and print and e-editions. Our website has a COVID-19 tab at the top that sends you to a resource center and our daily email newsletter provides updates.
Looking back, we’ve kept you informed of the number of Wiregrass cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, a task that is difficult to report. We've told stories of local frontline workers who were dealing with the once-in-a-lifetime virus that pushed their knowledge, skills, and compassion to the limit. There were also stories of residents and businesses who stepped up to assist others or adapt to stay afloat when the odds were definitely against them.
Fast forward, although the pandemic fight is still ongoing, it’s good to be reporting about drive-thru vaccine clinics and other positive signs that show life may gradually return to normal – although the normal we knew at the start of 2020 will likely never return.
As we look back at Friday, March 13, 2020, the unofficial start to the pandemic in Alabama, we are confident that the information overload via our digital platforms and print editions, has been well received. And, we appreciate those who have taken the time to tell us that our work has been helpful.
Today, we are presenting the first in a series of articles – A Year of COVID-19. The series, which will continue through next Sunday, is a quick review and, more importantly, a view of what tomorrow might hold locally when it comes to education, business, healthcare, and more.
We understand the series is only a snapshot and know that our story telling of this life-changing virus is far from over. The coverage this week will include aspects from across the nation that will complement our local reporting.
