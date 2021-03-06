There’s hope after a horrific year

Looking back, we’ve kept you informed of the number of Wiregrass cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, a task that is difficult to report. We've told stories of local frontline workers who were dealing with the once-in-a-lifetime virus that pushed their knowledge, skills, and compassion to the limit. There were also stories of residents and businesses who stepped up to assist others or adapt to stay afloat when the odds were definitely against them.

Fast forward, although the pandemic fight is still ongoing, it’s good to be reporting about drive-thru vaccine clinics and other positive signs that show life may gradually return to normal – although the normal we knew at the start of 2020 will likely never return.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As we look back at Friday, March 13, 2020, the unofficial start to the pandemic in Alabama, we are confident that the information overload via our digital platforms and print editions, has been well received. And, we appreciate those who have taken the time to tell us that our work has been helpful.

Today, we are presenting the first in a series of articles – A Year of COVID-19. The series, which will continue through next Sunday, is a quick review and, more importantly, a view of what tomorrow might hold locally when it comes to education, business, healthcare, and more.